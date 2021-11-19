Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has refused to be drawn on Dennis Politic’s uncertain contract situation at Bolton Wanderers.

Port Vale currently have the attacker on loan from the North West club.

Politic, 21, was given the green light to link up with the Valiants over the summer.

He has since scored three goals in eight games in all competitions for the League Two side.

Snubbed contract

Bolton offered him a contract extension before he left for Vale Park.

However, the youngster declined the offer according to a report by The Bolton News.

His current deal with the Trotters expires at the end of the season and he would become a free agent if nothing changes in the meantime.

‘We’ll see how things develop’…

Port Vale boss Clarke is tight-lipped on the situation and has said, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live: “I am not going to speak about another club. He is their player and is on loan with us.

“What I will say is his attitude has been exemplary, he has done very well and we will enjoy him while we have got him.

“But I am certainly not getting involved in any individual contract issues.

“He is their player. We are pleased to have him and pleased he is working hard and has settled into the group well. We’ll see how things develop.”

Story so far

Politic has played 30 times for Bolton’s first-team having joined them from Manchester United.

He has also had a loan spell away at Salford City in the past and it is yet to be known whether he has a long-term future with Ian Evatt’s side.