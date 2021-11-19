Chris Kirchner has provided Derby County fans with an update on his bid to buy the club, and has revealed that he’s submitted documents to the English Football League in regards to undergoing an owners’ and directors’ test.

Kirchner was outed as the front-runner to take over at Derby County last month.

The Sun revealed that the American businessman had placed a bid down to take control of the crisis club, and he seemingly remains the only party to have done so.

After news of Derby County’s second points deduction earlier this month though, it would’ve left many Rams fans wondering whether Kirchner was indeed still an interested party.

But taking to Twitter last night, Kirchner confirmed that he remains keen on taking over at Pride Park:

Many of you have been asking for an update since the news at the weekend— as I said in my letter this would be a long and complex process and it has proven to be exactly that and we knew there would be challenges with the club including additional points deduction which has not — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) November 18, 2021

Kirchner then went on to reveal that he’s recently been ‘notified’ by the EFL after he sent ‘almost a dozen documents’ to them, including proof of funding, as he looks to undergo the EFL’s infamous owners’ and directors’ test which would be the logical, final step in his bid to take over:

Circumstances that would result in any disqualifying condition. This is a great milestone in the process and I thank the EFL for their quick work on this matter. We will continue our work as there is still a way to go, but will update you as appropriate! -CK — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) November 18, 2021

Derby County are now on -3 points in the Championship. They’ve been deducted a staggering 21 points this season and have a further three suspended, with League One now all but confirmed for Wayne Rooney’s side.

But with the confirmation of their second points deduction comes added clarity. The likes of Kirchner and the other interested parties can now start to properly push forward with their takeover bids and this update from Kirchner should be taken a hugely positive one for Derby fans.

The Rams return to Championship action against league leaders Bournemouth this weekend.