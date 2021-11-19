Birmingham City have released their third kit for the 2021/22 season this morning.

But it’s been met with mixed reviews – many have slated the new design whilst others are seemingly keen on purchasing it.

Blues signed a four-year deal with Nike last year. But the global sports brand has run into criticism of late for their lazy, replicated kit designs and their design for Birmingham City’s third kit is another which is splitting opinion.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently sit in 15th-place of the table after a shaky start to the season and face a trip to Hull City tomorrow who currently reside in 22nd-pace of the table.

See what these Birmingham City fans have had to say on Twitter about their club’s newly-released third kit this morning:

Christ on a bike, what the fudge is that??? 🤮🤮🤮 — Carol S 💙 #NHSBlueheart 💚🚑 (@Sandycal999) November 19, 2021

Deffo a Marmite top but I love it, ordered 👍🏼 — Jake (@KeepRightOn1990) November 19, 2021

I must be weird cus I like it — Joe (@itsjustjoem) November 19, 2021

Lads, just delete this while you still can — Billy (@b1lly7h3k1dd) November 19, 2021

Sometimes I step back and think how do some of these people get jobs at a football club?Can a club be anymore useless than ours?We have had some shocking kits over the years,but hand on heart that has to be the worse. Red and white penguin and your heros — mick🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mickyh01) November 19, 2021

Personally, I like it. But I now it's not going to be to everybody's taste — Bickers (@bickers1983) November 19, 2021