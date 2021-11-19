Birmingham City have released their third kit for the 2021/22 season this morning.

But it’s been met with mixed reviews – many have slated the new design whilst others are seemingly keen on purchasing it.

Blues signed a four-year deal with Nike last year. But the global sports brand has run into criticism of late for their lazy, replicated kit designs and their design for Birmingham City’s third kit is another which is splitting opinion.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently sit in 15th-place of the table after a shaky start to the season and face a trip to Hull City tomorrow who currently reside in 22nd-pace of the table.

See what these Birmingham City fans have had to say on Twitter about their club’s newly-released third kit this morning: