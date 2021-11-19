Stockport County have appointed Clint Hill as their assistant manager following his departure from Hartlepool United.

Stockport County have announced the addition on their official club website.

Hill, 43, left his role as first-team coach at Hartlepool yesterday.

He is now linking up with Dave Challinor at Edgeley Park.

Coaching spells

Hill retired from the game in 2018 and has since delved into the coaching world.

He first worked with Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town for a couple of years in League One.

The former defender then followed his ex-QPR teammate to Bristol Rovers earlier this year.

However, he left his job at the Memorial Ground in February and waited until October to get back into the game with Hartlepool.

Playing days

Hill had spells at Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, QPR, Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Carlisle United and racked up 670 appearances in his career.

Reunion

Hill knows Challinor from their days at Tranmere Rovers together and he is now linking up with him again in the National League.

Stockport have made the headlines this week following their 5-3 win over Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

What now?

Stockport are back in league action tomorrow and make the trip to Woking away.

Hartlepool, on the other hand, continue to have former player Antony Sweeney in caretaker charge and locks horns with top of the League Two table Forest Green Rovers at home.