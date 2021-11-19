Birmingham City are letting Carlisle United use their training ground today.

Birmingham City are lending a helping hand to the League Two side, as per a report by the Carlisle News & Star.

The Cumbrian outfit are playing Exeter City tomorrow and the Blues have helped them with their mammoth trek.

Keith Millen is in the hunt for his first league win in charge.

‘Split the journey up’…

He has said: “Birmingham have allowed us to use their training ground, which is great. It’s just off the motorway, so that’s an easy one to get to, hopefully, to split the journey up.

“We try to not add too many more miles to the journey – we certainly don’t want to be adding another 30 minutes going to a training ground…”

Battle for survival

Carlisle chose ex-Bristol City boss Millen to replace Chris Beech, who they sacked after their poor start to the season.

The experienced coach has a big job on his hands to try and claw them back up the league table.

They are currently 22nd and are inly above the relegation zone by a single point.

January coming up

The upcoming January transfer window is an opportunity for Millen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Carlisle could do with some more quality in attack and it will be interesting to see what business they have planned to do this winter.