Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Luton Town loanee Elliot Lee on a permanent basis.

Charlton Athletic’s caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson says the club will start discussions about a deal soon, as per an interview with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust.

Lee, 26, was given the green light to join the Addicks on loan in August.

He has since been a hit with the London club and has scored three goals in all competitions.



‘Soon’…

Jackson has provided this update on his situation:

“We will start discussions with and about Elliot Lee soon. He is a player I really like and he loves playing here.”

Luton situation

Lee has fallen out-of-favour at Luton in the Championship and was also loaned out to Oxford United in the last campaign, where he managed six goals in 20 matches.

He joined the Hatters in 2017 and played a key role in their rise from League Two to the second tier.

Other spells

The attacker started his career at West Ham United and went on to play seven times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Colchester United, Southend United and Blackpool.

He left the Hammers on a permanent basis in 2016 and had a year at Barnsley before moving to Luton.

What now?

Charlton are keen to snap him up on a permanent basis and are due to start talks over a potential move soon.