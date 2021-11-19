QPR host Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

QPR welcome Luton Town to west London tonight, where the Sky Sports cameras will dawn upon the R’s as they look to further move into the top-six.

But they host a Hatters side who go into this weekend in 11th-place of the Championship table and have top-six ambitions of their own – a win for them tonight would see them leapfrog QPR and into 6th-place.

Here we look at the latest QPR team news ahead of tonight…

Team news

Both Seny Dieng (Covid) and Lyndon Dykes (ankle) are to be assessed today, but could play a part in tonight’s fixture – Dieng has recently come out of an isolation period whilst Dykes was absent for Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers this month, following an ankle injury picked up against Nottingham Forest last month.

Elsewhere, Andre Gray (knee) has been ruled out, whilst there remains doubts over the likes of Jordy De Wijs (calf) and Moses Odubajo (hamstring). Sam McCallum remains sidelined following hamstring surgery earlier this month.

Lee Wallace though could make his return to action after featuring for the U23 side last week.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Adomah

Dozzell

Johansen

Willock

Chair

Austin

Expect Dieng to start should he be available, and with full-backs light on the ground, Wallace could well be thrust into the starting XI should he be fit enough.

Elsewhere, Ilias Chair should also be included from the start following this international break with Charlie Austin set to lead the line with injuries to Dykes and Gray.

Luton Town will pose a huge threat to QPR tonight. But both teams have it all to play for – the game kicks off at 7:45pm this evening and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.