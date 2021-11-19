Former Hartlepool United defender Ian McGuckin has stepped in to replace Clint Hill on a temporary basis, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United announced yesterday that their first-team coach was leaving the club.

McGuckin assisted caretaker boss Antony Sweeney for their FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

The club are taking it day-by-day with the 48-year-old as their hunt for a new permanent manager/management team continues.

Read: Hartlepool United ‘increasingly likely’ to turn to familiar face

‘Top man’…

McGuckin currently works at Hartlepool college but has been a big help to his former Pools’ teammate Sweeney, who has said: “It’s going to be a day by day thing with Gucky. The club are obviously searching for a new manager and I’m not sure where that is at right now and it doesn’t really concern me if I’m honest.

“I’ve been asked to do a job and I’m doing the job as best as I can which has hopefully bought the club a bit of time to make an appointment.

“But Gucky has always been available whenever I’ve needed him and not just as interim manager, whether it’s advice, phone calls or just to sound off, he’s always been a top man for me.”

Career

McGuckin is from Middlesbrough but started his career at Hartlepool before going on to make 152 appearances for them in all competitions.

He then embarked on spells elsewhere at Fulham, Oxford United and Barrow.

Read: Hartlepool United plan to make signings in January

What next?

Sweeney will be in caretaker charge until a permanent replacement for Dave Challinor is found.

McGuckin has been helping out and may well be in the dugout for tomorrow’s clash against top of the table Forest Green Rovers.