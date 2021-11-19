Nottingham Forest travel to Reading in the Championship this weekend.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side head down to Berkshire to face a Reading side who enter into this weekend in 19th-place of the Championship table, compared to Forest in 13th.

It’ll be a difficult game for both sides and one that holds equal importance for both as they look to climb up the second tier table.

Here we look at the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of the weekend…

Team news

Nottingham Forest remains without a handful of first-team players.

Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) is still recovering from his recurring injury and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) is also working his way back to fitness following his summer arrival.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) has recently been reported to have suffered another setback on his road to recovery as well.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Spence

Worrall

McKenna

Lowe

Yates

Colback

Johnson

Zinckernagel

Lolley

Grabban

Expect Cooper to name a largely unchanged side from the one that beat Preston North End 3-0 before the international break.

Forest seem to have found their footing since Cooper’s arrival and he’s getting the best out of their talented crop of players following Chris Hughton’s dire tenure.

The only change we could potentially see is the more experience Joe Lolley coming in for Alex Mighten who might be better utilised as a late substitute in games, but other than that we can expect Cooper to stick with the side that thumped Preston last time out.

Nottingham Forest v Reading kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.