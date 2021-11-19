Ipswich Town have handed Janoi Donacien a new deal.

Ipswich Town have extended the defender’s contract until 2023, as announced by their official club website.

The Tractor Boys also hold an option to keep him for a further 12 months after that.

Donacien, 28, spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town but has since forced his way back into Paul Cook’s side.

Fleetwood spell

He made 19 appearances for the Cod Army after being given the green light to leave Portman Road on loan last January.

Many thought his time in East Anglia was over, especially with his last deal expiring at the end of this current season (June 2022).

However, the defender has made an impressive start to this campaign.

‘Happy’….

He has said: “I’m really happy to have it done. We’ve been speaking about it for a couple of weeks. I’ve been enjoying my football here and I want that to continue.

“I’m happy to be playing regularly and the group here is really close. We’re getting stronger and I want to continue to be a part of that.

“I’ve received some nice messages from supporters and been getting some praise for my work. There is a good vibe and this is a really good place to be.”

Story so far

Ipswich signed Donacien in 2018 from Accrington Stanley and he has since played 49 games in all competitions.

Prior to his move there, the St. Lucia international had enjoyed spells at Aston Villa, Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County.

He has committed his future to Ipswich now and they are in action tomorrow against Sunderland away.