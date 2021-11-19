Released Sheffield Wednesday youngster Luke Hall has signed for Matlock Town.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Hall, 18, left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season following their relegation from the Championship.

He has since been playing for Guiseley and Sheffield FC but has is now on the move again as he continues to get to grips to life after his Owls’ exit.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday loan man facing uncertain future at National League side

The teenager had a trial at Premier League side Brentford in May, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

‘Good acquisition’…

He has joined completed a move to Matlock and their boss, Paul Phillips, has said: “He’s had a good upbringing at Sheffield Wednesday and our President Dennis (Hobson) tipped us off about him. We’re a little short now in that number ten area and Luke can fill that void. He’ll be a good acquisition for us.”

Story so far

Hall played in the academy at Sheffield Wednesday and was a regular for the Yorkshire club at various youth levels.

However, he left Hillsborough without playing a senior appearance.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday let youngster stay out on loan

New challenge

The attacking midfielder now has an opportunity to get plenty of game time under his belt at Matlock.

They play their football in the Northern Premier League and have a couple of former Football League players in their ranks such as ex-Bradford City striker Ross Hannah and former Cambridge United defender Liam Hughes.