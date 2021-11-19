King’s Lynn Town have signed Arthur Iontton following his departure from Stevenage.

The National League side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Iontton, 20, was released by Stevenage at the end of last season.

Boro decided against extending his contract at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

Done deal

The youngster has now found himself a new home and King’s Lynn have handed him a deal until the end of the season.

They also hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if he impresses.

Career to date

The Londoner is a product of Stevenage’s academy and rose up through their youth ranks.

Iontton was handed his first-team debut whilst he was still a scholar in April 2018 in a League Two clash against Exeter City.

He then signed his first professional contract a couple of months later.

The midfielder went on to play 38 games in all competitions for Boro and was tipped for a bright future at the club.

However, his game time dried up and he was loaned out to National League South side Braintree Town.

New challenge

Iontton has now linked up with King’s Lynn and will be eager to impress.

They are currently 22nd in the league and are three points from safety right now.

Ian Culverhouse’s side are in action tomorrow against promotion chasing Bromley away.