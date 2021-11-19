Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been asked about the need to offload players in January in an interview with Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield United are looking to bring in two wingers and a defensive midfielder according to the report, but they may need to sell a couple if they are to spend in January.

There has been speculation surrounding the likes of Lys Mousset, Rhian Brewster, Chris Basham and Oliver Burke in recent weeks.

When asked about the players interesting other clubs and linked with moves away, Jokanovic kept his cards close to his chest. However, he admitted he was looking to bring players in rather than sell if he can help it.

“In general I am thinking more about adding the players we need than selling anyone. It depends on the market and different situations,” he said.

He revealed that there haven’t been any bids for any of his players as of yet.

“The possibility always exists but we don’t have any offers coming to me or any information that people want to pay some money for my players.

“I am not thinking about selling players. I need to find some buyers to sell players.”

There will likely be speculation in the next couple of months before and during the January transfer window, both for incomings and outgoings at Bramall Lane.

Where have Basham, Burke, Brewster, and Mousset been linked to?

Basham and Burke played under Wilder when he was in charge at Sheffield United and the new Middlesbrough boss is reportedly keen on the duo.

Similarly, Rhian Brewster played his best football whilst on loan at Swansea City and playing under Steve Cooper. He is now at the helm at Nottingham Forest and is interested in a reunion.

Mousset has only started four games so far this season, but as scored three goals. He has been linked with a departure too, with Besiktas keen.