Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says it would be ‘a nice thing’ if Tahith Chong were to return to St Andrew’s from Manchester United following his injury.

Chong, 21, joined Birmingham City on loan from Manchester United ahead of this season.

The Dutchman managed 13 Championship outings and two assists for Blues, thoroughly impressing before a ‘freak’ injury put his season on ice.

The Manchester United youngster ruptured a thigh tendon which required surgery. Since, he’s been ruled out until the New Year and it remains unclear whether he’ll return to St Andrew’s once he’s reached full fitness again.

But Bowyer hasn’t ruled out the chances of Chong returning to the club next year, to hopefully finish off this season with Birmingham City.

Mirror quoted the Blues boss as saying:

“That would be a nice thing to happen for us. Then we’ll have Chongy for the last five, seven, ten games – whatever it might be.

“Those final games could be important. Look at last year. I wouldn’t want to say that he’s done. I would love to see him come back and play for us again, and I think the fans would too.”

Birmingham City have claimed two impressive wins and a defeat in the games since Chong’s injury, but that’s not to say that they won’t miss him throughout the next stage of the campaign.

Blues don’t have mounds of creativity i their ranks. They have plenty of attackers on their books but none really have the same energy or creative bursts that Chong was showing in his early Birmingham City performances.

Also, Bowyer is starting to find himself with a growing injury list. That could well be added to as we enter into the congested Christmas period, and it could leave Blues really struggling for numbers going into 2022.

Birmingham City return to action against Hull City this weekend.