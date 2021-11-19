Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has suggested that Josh Windass could make his return to action against Accrington Stanley in League One this weekend.

Windass, 27, is yet to feature this season after undergoing hamstring surgery earlier in the year.

The striker was looking sharp in pre-season after netting nine goals and grabbing five assists in his 41 Championship outings last season, and his absence so far this campaign has been a real blow for the Owls.

Moore’s side have scored 21 goals in their opening 17 League One fixtures, but Windass could well make a shock return to the squad this weekend when they travel to Accrington Stanley.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore had this to say on Windass’ potential return to action:

“We will have a look. I won’t give anything definitive now. We will see how Josh is and go from there.”

The Owls resume League One action after a disappointing 3-0 defeat away at Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup in midweek.

It was another dire performance from Sheffield Wednesday and it’s heaped yet more criticism unto Moore and specifically his tactical game, which has been a cause for concern this season.

Although Sheffield Wednesday sit in 8th-place of the League One table, Moore has left a lot to be desired within his squad but the return of Windass will no doubt be a huge boost for the club.

He showed in the Championship last season that he can be a really prolific striker on his day – he’s got all the attributes of a complete forward and dropping down into League One, if he can carry on his former from last season then he should be a reliable source of goals for the Owls.

Their game v Accrington Stanley kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.