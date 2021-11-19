Former QPR boss Ian Holloway has given his praise to a former QPR midfielder and captain Joey Barton, who is currently manager of League Two side Bristol Rovers.

Barton became a surprise name to make the step into management when he took over at Fleetwood Town in 2018.

But the former Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Burnley, Rangers and Marseille midfielder put in an equally surprising stint at the League One club, lasting three years and eventually leaving with a win percentage of 39.8%.

He landed the Bristol Rovers job at the end of last season. He couldn’t steer them clear of relegation into League Two and has this season had his struggles in the fourth-tier – they currently sit in 14th-place of the League Two table but have started to put together some improved results under Barton’s watch.

Now, writing in his Bristol Live column, Holloway has praised the former QPR enforcer for the job he’s doing at Bristol Rovers. He wrote:

“Joey saw at first-hand what I had feared from outside the club and engineered a wholesale clear-out of players, who were not displaying the heart and appetite for a fight that has been Rovers’ trademark throughout their history.

“I have banged on and on in this column about the new signings needing time to bond as a team and develop their own identity. What we are seeing now is that they have the necessary character to wear the badge with pride.

“We Gasheads are gradually getting our Rovers back after seasons of despair. The fans who have stayed loyal deserved Tuesday night and from what I saw celebrated it with unbridled passion.

“Good for them. Unity between the team and the supporters is crucial to the future. It is rebuilding with every good result and suddenly anything seems possible this season.”

QPR have produced some quality players and managers over the years – another recent one is Clint Hill who until just yesterday was working with Hartlepool United in League Two, though Barton is someone that fans may never have expected to make it in management.

He had a turbulent career but seemed to steady his own ship whilst at QPR. He showed genuine maturity and leadership qualities for the R’s, albeit with the odd fiery moment, but Barton has taken that into his early managerial career (again, despite the occasional fiery and controversial moment).

To receive such praise from a former manager like Holloway shows the level of progression that Bristol Rovers have made under Barton in such a short space of time – the club could’ve free-falled down the Football League following last season’s relegation but Barton has steadied the ship, and has them slowly creeping up the table.