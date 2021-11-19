Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Middlesbrough ‘would be a great move’ for Folarin Balogun, who’s recently been linked with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Balogun, 20, has recently been linked with a loan move away from Arsenal.

The youngster has been linked with Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough and also his former club Sheffield United (Sun on Sunday, 14.11.21). But speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal forward Campbell has suggested why Boro might be the ideal destination for the England U21 man:

“A move to Middlesbrough would be good for all parties. When Wilder was at Sheffield United he wanted him on loan. Of course, Wilder has moved club now.

“Balogun needs game time. He needs to be playing and learning his trade playing first team football. In all honesty, Under-23 and Under-21 football is not really men’s football. He needs to be playing against men.

“He needs to get roughed up a bit and understand what he can and can’t do. Only experienced players will test his talent.

“I think Middlesbrough would be a great move for him.”

Middlesbrough in the clear?

Wilder’s Boro seem to be the only team now ;inked with a concrete interest in Balogun, after reports this week played down Sheffield United’s chances of moving for the striker in January.

A report from The Star claims that Slavisa Jokanovic is uninterested in adding another striker to his ranks in January with several already at his disposal.

That seemingly leaves Middlesbrough in the clear and with Campbell now suggesting that Boro is the ideal location for Balogun to head out on loan anyway, it should give Boro fans confidence of seeing Balogun in a Boro shirt at some point in the New Year.

A temporary move to the Riverside could be the perfect experience for Balogun because he’ll be playing fast-paced football with Wilder now at the helm, and playing in a physical division in the Championship is good experience for any youngster looking to make it in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough return to Championship action against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.