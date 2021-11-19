‘Good for all parties’ – Former Arsenal striker suggests Middlesbrough would be ‘a great move’ for Gunners youngster
Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Middlesbrough ‘would be a great move’ for Folarin Balogun, who’s recently been linked with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.
Balogun, 20, has recently been linked with a loan move away from Arsenal.
The youngster has been linked with Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough and also his former club Sheffield United (Sun on Sunday, 14.11.21). But speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal forward Campbell has suggested why Boro might be the ideal destination for the England U21 man:
“A move to Middlesbrough would be good for all parties. When Wilder was at Sheffield United he wanted him on loan. Of course, Wilder has moved club now.
“Balogun needs game time. He needs to be playing and learning his trade playing first team football. In all honesty, Under-23 and Under-21 football is not really men’s football. He needs to be playing against men.
“He needs to get roughed up a bit and understand what he can and can’t do. Only experienced players will test his talent.
“I think Middlesbrough would be a great move for him.”