Charlton Athletic have spoken to Michael Beale about their managerial position.

Charlton Athletic have held talks with the highly-rated young coach, as per a report by London News Online.

However, the Addicks will not be making a move for him with Johnnie Jackson currently in caretaker charge.

Beale, 41, is now the assistant head coach at Aston Villa.

‘Fantastic track record’…

He emerged on Charlton’s radar and their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, has said:

“He has a fantastic track record, especially on the supporting side. Of course we talked to Michael. We’ve also been a little more ambitious than that, in terms of the level of managers we’ve been reaching for.”

Career to date

Beale worked in the academies at Chelsea and Liverpool before moving to Brazil to take up the assistant manager role at Sao Paulo.

He spent a year in South America before heading back to Anfield for a brief stint before linking up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Charlton’s search

Charlton have given Jackson plenty of time to prove himself in caretaker charge following the departure of Nigel Adkins last month.

The Addicks have been in fine form in the league and will be looking to continue their hot streak against table toppers Plymouth Argue at home this weekend.

Sandgaard has said that they will not be making a decision on their next permanent manager just yet.

They are currently 17th in the League One table and are four points above the relegation zone.