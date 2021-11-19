Alan Nixon has cast doubt over West Brom’s reported interest in Derby County captain Tom Lawrence.

A report from Daily Mail yesterday suggested that Derby County are willing to sell club captain Lawrence in January.

The Welshman is out of contract at the end of this season and according to that report from Daily Mail, earning upwards of £37,000-a-week at Pride Park.

West Brom alongside Stoke City, Swansea City and Bournemouth were backed to make a January move for the 27-year-old. But now The Sun’s Nixon has played down the Baggies’ reported interest in Lawrence.

He wrote on Twitter:

Not so sure about that … https://t.co/x7jmhSVLot — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 18, 2021

For all of Bournemouth, Swansea City and Stoke City then, this is surely a positive thing. West Brom are competing at he top end of the Championship table this season and would prove an attractive move for most players in the English Football League, especially someone like Lawrence who’s been at Derby County throughout their off-pitch turmoil.

But with Nixon playing down the Baggies’ chances of bringing in Lawrence, it brings the original report from Daily Mail into disrepute as well – Derby County could well be looking to offload Lawrence and indeed a number of other players in January, but those teams mentioned as ‘expressing an interest’ could well have been randomly selected and inserted for the sake of a story.

It’s a tricky one to decipher, but Lawrence is certainly a player with great Championship ability and will likely be one of the first names who the club looks to sell in the New Year. It’s a desperate time for the Rams and they could easily be picked apart for pennies in January.