Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admits they may be tempted to cash in on Championship-linked John Souttar in January.

Hearts could accept bids for him in the next transfer window if the price is right, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Souttar, 25, is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

The Daily Record’s report mentions the fact that Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers have been linked.

‘Depends what the fee is’…

Neilson has said: “It depends what the fee is to be honest with you.



“At this moment in time, he’s a Hearts player and we’re still trying to get him to continue to be a Hearts player. We’ll see where it goes. My job is just to make sure he’s ready for Saturday.

“The better the team does, and the higher up the league they are, it’s harder to keep all the players. It’s just part of football and something you have to accept.”

Important player

Souttar has been on the books at Hearts for the past six years and has been a key player.

He joined the Edinburgh club in 2016 and has since made 143 appearances for them in all competitions.

Other spells

The centre-back started out as a youngster at Brechin City Youths before Dundee United snapped him up.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team during the 2012/13 season and went on to play 73 games in all competitions before Hearts came calling.

His future currently hangs in the balance now though with his uncertain contract situation.

Stoke and Nottingham Forest have been linked and it will be interesting to see what lies in store.