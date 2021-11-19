Aberdeen will make one last push to keep hold of Championship-linked Ryan Hedges.

Aberdeen are facing a real battle to tie the winger down to a new contract.

The Dons want to make a decision on him before the January transfer window opens, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Hedges, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Wanted man

Blackburn and Boro are interested in signing him this winter, whilst Cardiff City were keen before Mick McCarthy’s departure, as per an earlier report by the Daily Record.

‘Pretty soon’…

Aberdeen boss, Stephen Glass, has said: “The most pressing one that everyone keeps asking about is Ryan. He will have a decision to make pretty soon.

“I know Gunner (Steven Gunn, Director of Football) is dealing with the agent and Ryan. It’s important we get some clarity on that pretty soon.

“If one of your top players is not going to sign then you have to look at other things. We would rather not though.”

Big player

Hedges joined Aberdeen in 2019 and has since been a key player for the Scottish Premiership side.

He has made 76 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 15 goals and 15 assists.

Other spells

The wide man has also played for the likes of Everton, Flint Town, Swansea City, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Yeovil Town and Barnsley in the past.

Aberdeen are keen to keep him but face some strong competition from clubs below the border.