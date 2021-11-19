Luton Town are relaxed about Simon Sluga’s contract situation.

Luton Town’s goalkeeper is currently due to see his deal expire at the end of this season.

However, the Hatters’ boss Nathan Jones has hinted that his side have an option to extend his stay, as per a report by Luton Today.

Sluga, 28, penned a three-year contract when he moved to the Championship outfit from Rijeka in 2019.

‘Not necessarily’….

Jones has said: “He’s not necessarily out of contract. Without divulging too much, there’s things in place that we have, we have an option really in being able to take that up, so there’s no panic on our part in terms of that

“Simon’s here, he’s playing well for us, he’s a Croatian international, I would imagine he goes to the World Cup next year. There’s a lot of considerations, but everything is well in hand there.”

Story so far

Sluga helped Luton stay up in his first season between the sticks and he has since made 92 appearances for the Bedfordshire club in all competitions, keeping 26 clean sheets.

Career to date

The Croatia international started out at NK Jadran before Rijeka signed him as a youngster.

He went on to become a key player for the Prva HNL side and played 86 times for them before his move to England.

The stopper also gained experience from loan spells away at Pomorac, Lokomotiva and Spezia.

What next?

Luton aren’t worried about his future and all focus will be trip to London this evening to take on QPR away.

The Hatters are currently sat in 11th place and are two points off the Play-Offs.