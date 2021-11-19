Sheffield United may revisit their interest in Barcelona’s Alex Collado in January.

Sheffield United saw a move for him in the summer fall through but they could try again this winter, as detailed in a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad in the next transfer window.

Slavisa Jokanovic is said to want a couple of wingers and another midfielder.

Back on radar?

Collado has been back playing with Barcelona B this season and may well be available for transfer again.

The former Spain youth international is under contract at Camp Nou under June 2023.

Career to date

He played in the academy at Mercantil and Espanyol as a youngster before Barca swooped to sign him in 2009.

The 22-year-old rose up through the ranks of the Spanish giants and has made 83 appearances for their B team so far in his career, chipping in with 18 goals and 11 assists.

He has also played twice for Barca’s first-team but has struggled to really back into their plans due to the abundance of quality options they have in his position.

What now?

Sheffield United are in need of some more quality in the middle of the park and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they try and lure Collado to Bramall Lane again.

The Sheffield Star say Slavisa Jokanovic’s side ‘may’ do so at this stage.