Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is expected to attract interest in January.

Hull City may have to brace themselves for interested parties this winter, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Greaves, 21, has broken into the Tigers’ first-team over the past couple of seasons.

The youngster is under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2023.

Early career

Greaves has risen up through the academy of his local side and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

He was handed his first professional contract in 2019 and was loaned out to Cheltenham Town a couple of years ago.

The centre-back gained valuable experience with the Robins and made 35 appearances in all competitions.

Hull breakthrough

Hull handed him his first-team debut in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s last season.

He then went on to play 41 times for Grant McCann’s side last term to help them win the League One title.

Greaves has since been a regular in the Championship and is enjoying his first taste of football at this level.

Move away?

It is no surprise to see that there is interest expected in the defender.

He has a bright future ahead of him but will be currently focused on belong the Tigers survive in the second tier.

Hull’s prospective owner, Acun Ilicali, may also not want to lose one of the club’s most prized assets.