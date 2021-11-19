Charlton Athletic have handed a new contract to Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Charlton Athletic have tied the winger down to a deal until 2023, as announced by their official club website.

Blackett-Taylor has taken to Twitter to send the following message to the Addicks’ faithful (see tweet below).

Delighted to have signed a new contract at this club @CAFCofficial 🙏🏾🏠❤️ Excited for the future 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/d4igGnFvI1 — Corey (@Corey_Taylor7) November 18, 2021

He says he is delighted to sign a new deal and is excited for the future.

Good signing

Blackett-Taylor, 24, has been a hit since joining the London club in August.

He left Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season and was patient as he hunted for a new club.

Charlton only handed him a short-term contract until January so will be pleased to have secured a new one for him now.

The pacey wide man has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far, chipping in with a couple of goals.

‘Working hard’…

The Addicks’ caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, has said:

“Corey came in this summer and immediately impressed. He has such pace and can really scare defences. He’s been working hard and playing well, so we’re looking forward to seeing more of him.”

Career to date

Blackett-Taylor started his career at Aston Villa and went on to play once for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall.

Tranmere came calling in 2019 and he scored eight goals in 62 games for the Merseyside club before leaving in late June.