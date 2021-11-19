Barrow are taking a look at Leeds United youngster Josh Galloway.

Barrow have taken the winger on trial, as per a report by The Mail.

Galloway, 19, is understood to have been made available to leave the Whites.

He played for the Bluebirds in their Lancashire Cup tie against Burnley earlier this week.

Career to date

Galloway is from Glasgow and rose up through the academy at Carlisle United.

He was a regular for the Cumbrians at various youth levels but was lured away by Leeds before he could make a first-team appearance.

The teenager initially played for the Whites’ Under-18s side before breaking into their Under-23s more recently.

However, he has found opportunities hard to come by over recent times and has been given the green light to find a new club.

His contract at Elland Road expires at the end of this season and he is due to become a free agent next summer.

Barrow move?

Barrow are casting an eye over him as they weigh up a move.

A move to the League Two side would make sense for Galloway with his connections to Cumbria from his time at Carlisle.

He could prove to be a decent long-term addition for Mark Cooper’s side as they continue to establish themselves in the Football League.