Stoke City host Peterborough United in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City, who currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship table, welcome 21st-placed Peterborough United to the tet365 Stadium on Saturday. A total of 13 points separate the sides, with the home team well in the play-off spots and the travelling team narrowly outside the relegation zone.

The Potters are flying high as they look to finally get back to the promise land. The Posh are arguably in their projected position, as they entered the season as many’s relegation favourites following their promotion from League One.

Michael O’Neill’s side have won two of their last five league games, both coming in their last two fixtures – both 1-0 wins against Blackpool and Luton Town respectively.

Likewise, Darren Ferguson’s side also have two wins in their last five league outings, beating Hull City and QPR 2-1 on the way. However, it’s just the one point in their previous three games for the Posh.

Here we look at the latest Stoke City team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Stoke City were on the end of a massive blow during the international break as they were hit with the news that defender Harry Souttar had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury whilst on duty with Australia, which will keep the staring 23-year-old out for the rest of the season.

Along with Souttar, the Potters will be without already injured Abdallah Sima (groin), Alfie Doughty (hip), Sam Clucas (thigh) and Nick Powell (fibula).

According to Stoke-on-Trent Live, Morgan Fox is set to be back in contention now that the international break has concluded as he recently returned to training earlier this month following the recovery of his hamstring injury.

Stoke City are also at risk of losing two players through suspension this weekend with Ben Wilmot and Leo Ostigard both on four yellow cards a-piece.

Predicted XI

Bursik (GK)

Smith

Wilmot

Batth

Ostigard

Tymon

Allen

Thompson

Vrancic

Brown

Fletcher

Very little changes from boss O’Neill should be expected with the Potters’ two wins on the bounce, however they will be forced into a reshape of the defence due to the injury of Souttar.

The game at the bet365 Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.