Preston North End will host Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Preston will be looking to gain some momentum after the international break after going into the current break on the back of a very poor 3-0 away defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Cardiff’s poor form for the majority of the season, they are under the new management of Steve Morison who was appointed the club’s manager until the end of the season last week.

The return of league football will also bring more pressure on the North End head coach Frankie McAvoy who will no doubt be under huge pressure if Preston fail to get three points.

Team news

Preston head into this fixture with more players on the verge of being fully fit than definitely being out of contention to play.

Patrick Bauer, who came off injured in Preston’s defeat at the City Ground, returned to training yesterday morning alongside Sean Maguire who also suffered a minor injury before the international break.

The other two Preston players who will be touch and go for this fixture will be Ched Evans, who has been out since August, and Matthew Olosunde who is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club despite signing from Rotherham early on in the summer.

Olosunde managed to complete an hour of game time in a Central League fixture against Fleetwood earlier this week and Evans returned to full training yesterday morning alongside Bauer and Maguire.

Two players who definitely won’t feature are Josh Murphy and Connor Wickham. Murphy is still a few weeks away from returning to action after suffering an ankle injury and Wickham remains sidelined despite being ahead of schedule in his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Barkhuizen

Van Den Berg

Storey

Hughes

Earl

McCann

Whiteman

Johnson (C)

Riis

Sinclair

With Bauer only returning to training yesterday, it is likely that Jordan Storey will start in the centre of Preston’s back three.

The same goes for Scott Sinclair who as a result of Sean Maguire’s lack of fitness could start the game.

Emil Riis, Sepp Van Den Berg, and Ali McCann are all pretty much nailed on starters after all being on international duty for their respective nations.