Rotherham United host Cambridge United in League One this weekend.

Nine points separate 3rd-placed Rotherham United and 12th-placed Cambridge United in the League One table.

The Millers have had a flying start to the campaign as they see themselves on 31 points after 16 games – five points off league-leaders Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand. The U’s however sit bang in the middle of the table, which is arguably above their expectations after they were promoted from League Two last season.

Paul Warne’s side enter this game being 13 games unbeaten – 10 in the league, with staggering results in-between including home wins of 5-0 against Lee Johnson’s Sunderland and 4-1 against Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth.

Mark Bonner’s Cambridge side are also on impressive form, with just two losses in their last 11 league games.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Speaking to the Millers’ media team, Warne provided an injury update on his side.

Joe Mattock (ankle) and Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) both returned to training over the international break and are both available for selection this weekend. Defender Mattock has been out since mid-October, while midfielder Lindsay has been out since the end of September.

The only unavailable player on the injury front is centre-half Angus MacDonald, who hasn’t featured once this season due to an unspecified problem. Warne said the 29-year-old is ‘way off’ and won’t be returning until New Year.

The other absentee is League One top-scorer Michael Smith. The 12-goal striker has picked up five yellow cards this season, meaning he is suspended for this weekend’s tie – a big miss for the Millers.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Harding

Ihiekwe

Edmonds-Green

Ogbene

Wiles

Barlaser

Rathbone

Ferguson

Ladapo

Grigg

With the unavailability of Smith, Will Grigg will be looking to get back in the starting XI after missing out to Freddie Ladapo recently, while Chiedozie Ogbene will be eager to carry on his international fortunes after a successful time away with the Republic of Ireland.

The game at the New York Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday and audio match passes are available to UK residents, while video match passes are available to overseas watchers on the Rotherham United website.