Swansea City currently sit in 12th place in the Championship table, and Russell Martin will look to alter his squad when the January transfer window arrives.

The Swans have had a mixed start to the season so far, with the early parts of the season producing good performances, but not turning those performances into points. However, results have become more positive recently, with the players adapting to his style of play and ethos and are now reaping the rewards.

Martin will look to add to his squad, but also expect the Swans boss to perhaps send out some of the younger players on loan, or perhaps players who currently aren’t featuring in the Swansea squad.

Here we look at the three players the Swans should look to send out on loan.

Yan Dhanda

The young midfielder signed for the Swans back in 2018, and featured prominently for both Graham Potter and Steve Cooper.

But Dhanda has not been in Martin’s side for some time now, and with the Swans having positive results and an upturn in form, it is hard to see where Dhanda will fit in the squad.

Perhaps a loan move may just be what the youngster needs in order to get his career back on track.

Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker joined the Swans from Derby County back in February this year, and Whittaker is a huge talent with a lot of potential and a deadly eye for goal.

Martin however seems to favour the the other strikers Swansea have on the books in Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi and Liam Cullen, and perhaps a loan move for Whittaker would be beneficial so that he can fulfil his full potential.

He’s been tipped to join Lincoln City on loan in the New Year, after a failed summer move to join the Imps.

Tivonge Rushesha

The youngster has been with the Swans since Under-12 level, and has been a prominent figure for the club’s Under-23 side in the last couple of seasons.

Rushesha however hasn’t quite been able to breakthrough fully into the first-team, having only been able to make a handful of appearances on the bench.

With the first-team having enough cover at right-back at this present moment, it perhaps could be time for the youngster to gain first-team experience out on loan.