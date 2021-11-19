Rotherham United are facing a congestion of first-team players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

Rotherham United have had a flying start to the season, with many players performing to the best of their ability.

Paul Warne’s side sit 3rd in the table, five points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle and with a game in hand.

The Millers have the top scorer in the division, as Michael Smith has netted 12 League One goals so far this season with three assists, which is the 30-year-old’s best scoring campaign already and we are only just over midway through November. However, the striker rejected fresh terms during the summer window and his current deal is up at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, long-serving captain Richard Wood is also coming to the end of his contract. The 36-year-old veteran has been with Rotherham United since signing from Charlton Athletic in 2014 and his presence and leadership in defence would be a massive miss should he depart at the end of the season.

The other first-team players who are coming to the end of their Rotherham United deals include Viktor Johansson, Chiedozie Ogbene, Freddie Ladapo, Jamie Lindsay and Mickel Miller.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, here is what Warne had to say about the current contract situation.

“I’ve had a few preliminary chats.

“There is nothing yet where the player wants to investigate it any further. We’re only in November so there is no panic.

“Obviously I’d like some players to commit, but between them and their professional assistants they’re in a position where they don’t want to discuss it yet.

“You can’t force them, if they don’t want to, you can talk all day to them but you can’t make them.

“That’s not the way we manage here. We want volunteers, not hostages. I don’t want to put them in a position where they feel that they have to sign. That is definitely not how we run this football club.

“I presume that between now and Christmas that the conversations might heat up.”



The Millers boss then addressed the optional extensions on some players.

“We’ve got options on loads of the players,” he said. “With a few of them, I might take up the options, but ideally I’d like them to sign new, longer contracts.”

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, in the same article, Rotherham United have a planned recruitment meeting next week and will discuss contract situations and solutions towards New Year.

What next for the Millers?

The Millers return to league action this weekend following the end of the November international break as they host Cambridge United on Saturday in a 3:00pm kick-off.