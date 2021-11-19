Luton Town team news and predicted XI to face QPR
Luton Town face play-off contenders QPR in the Championship this evening.
The Hatters will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Stoke City before the international break.
It will be a tough game for Nathan Jones’ men as Mark Warburton’s side currently sit in 6th spot and despite having only one win in their last five games, they certainly posses the quality to win the match as they proved this last year when they won both ties between the two sides.
Luton themselves have been in very mixed form of late with two wins, one draw and two losses in their last five fixtures.
Team news
Luke Berry is set to be on only doubt going into Friday’s game with the Hatters squad being in excellent shape. The 29-year-old is on the verge of recovery from a medial injury he suffered against Hull City last month. The former Cambridge United midfielder had been in fine form so far this season, getting five goal contributions in seven matches.
Predicted XI
(3-4-3)
Simon Sluga
Reece Burke
Sonny Bradley
Kal Naismith
James Bree
Gabriel Osho
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu
Amari’i Bell
Harry Cornick
Elijah Adebayo
Fred Onyedinma
Prediction
This will be a highly competitive game between two teams who are very impressive to watch on their day.
Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Luton Town.