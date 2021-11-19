Luton Town face play-off contenders QPR in the Championship this evening.

The Hatters will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Stoke City before the international break.

It will be a tough game for Nathan Jones’ men as Mark Warburton’s side currently sit in 6th spot and despite having only one win in their last five games, they certainly posses the quality to win the match as they proved this last year when they won both ties between the two sides.

Luton themselves have been in very mixed form of late with two wins, one draw and two losses in their last five fixtures.

Team news

Luke Berry is set to be on only doubt going into Friday’s game with the Hatters squad being in excellent shape. The 29-year-old is on the verge of recovery from a medial injury he suffered against Hull City last month. The former Cambridge United midfielder had been in fine form so far this season, getting five goal contributions in seven matches.

Predicted XI

(3-4-3)



Simon Sluga



Reece Burke

Sonny Bradley

Kal Naismith

James Bree

Gabriel Osho

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Amari’i Bell

Harry Cornick

Elijah Adebayo

Fred Onyedinma

Prediction

This will be a highly competitive game between two teams who are very impressive to watch on their day.

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Luton Town.