Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on the recent acquisition of free agent left-back Neil Taylor, in an interview with the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough get their Wilder era underway officially this weekend against Millwall at the Riverside, and Taylor could well be in with a shout of making his Boro bow.

Injuries to the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, and potentially Paddy McNair means there are positions up for grabs.

Taylor hasn’t played since last season however and may need to prove his fitness before being given his first start. Although Wilder might be forced into it if he doesn’t have enough fit defenders.

The new Boro boss had his say in an interview with the club’s official website. He addressed the player’s fitness, competition for places and how the signing will benefit the Teessiders.

“Looking at the market we’re in at this particular time it’s a great one for us,” said Wilder.

“He adds balance and competition to Marc Bola which is desperately needed.

“Neil’s a player of pedigree with a great attitude. He’s still fit and played for the U23s for an hour last week, I think it’s a smart bit of business until the middle of January then we can go from there.”

He only signed a two-month deal, likely due to his lack of recent playing time. The short-term deal will presumably have an option to be extended if he impresses and proves his fitness, similar to Middlesbrough’s offer to Duncan Watmore.

Taylor brings a wealth of experience having played for Wrexham, Swansea City and Aston Villa, as well as being a regular for his national side Wales. He has made 43 appearances for the Dragons throughout his career.

The 32-year-old was previously linked to Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers, although nothing came to fruition.

He remained a free agent since leaving Aston Villa, but has been given an opportunity and avenue back into football with Middlesbrough.