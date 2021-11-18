Middlesbrough have announced the signing of former Aston Villa and Swansea City defender Neil Taylor on a short-term deal.

Middlesbrough have been tracking Taylor since he was released from Aston Villa in the summer. He has been a free agent ever since.

The Welshman had been linked to Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City, but Middlesbrough saw off competition from elsewhere to secure the short-term deal.

Taylor has signed on a two-month contract, keeping him at the Riverside until the middle of the January. The short-term nature of the deal is in order for the defender to prove his fitness.

Having not played competitive football since the end of last season, he may need a few weeks to get up to speed. However, he could be in line to make his debut as early as this weekend.

Middlesbrough take on Millwall in Chris Wilder’s first game in the Boro dugout on Saturday, and an injury crisis at the back may force him into starting Taylor from the off.

Regular left-back Marc Bola has been back in training, but the game against the Lions may come too soon. Therefore, they now have a readymade replacement in Taylor.

He has played for Wrexham, Swansea City and Aston Villa so far in his career, with Boro becoming his fourth club. He boasts a wealth of experience having played at both EFL and Premier League level. He has also been a regular in the Welsh national side, having played 43 times since making his debut back in 2010 as a 21-year-old.