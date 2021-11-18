Preston North End loan man Sepp van den Berg has said he feels “at home” at Deepdale as he picks up experience away from Liverpool.

Preston North End brought Sepp van den Berg back to Deepdale for a second loan spell during the summer transfer window.

The Dutch starlet linked up with the Lilywhites in February in his first temporary move away from Liverpool as he looks to build a strong base of experience in senior football after 23 outings for the Anfield club’s U23s.

Now, van den Berg has spoken about life on loan with Preston North End.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, van den Berg said he feels “at home” with the Championship club.

He went on to add that playing for a club where he feels popular among fans and where he gets on well with both staff and players is helping him fall “in love” with Preston North End. Here’s what van den Berg had to say:

“I really like it here. All the staff and players are really nice so I really do feel at home.

“When you play the games and you see that the fans like you as well, it gives me a nice feeling. If you are liked, I am a guy who values that very highly.

“It makes me feel at home straight away. I am falling in love with this club and just really enjoying it.”

Learning his trade with PNE

The 19-year-old arrived in England back in 2019 with a decent level of senior experience already under his belt having played 22 times for PEC Zwolle’s first-team.

However, spells in the Championship with Preston will hopefully help his development further, giving him a taste of first-team football in England as he eventually bids to make a breakthrough with parent club Liverpool.

This season has seen him operate in a number of roles, featuring at centre-back, right-back and right wing-back. In his 21 outings, he has managed two goals and has kept six clean sheets.