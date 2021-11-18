Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has said Ryan Wintle will be better off seeing out his loan spell with Blackpool if he isn’t going to get regular game time with the Bluebirds.

Steve Morison has started life as full-time manager of Cardiff City following a successful spell as caretaker boss.

While his priority will be turning around fortunes on the pitch, the January transfer window will also throw up some different scenarios that will need to be dealt with.

One of those may well be assessing the situations of players currently out on loan away from the Cardiff City Stadium, with recall options available.

Among the players currently out on loan is midfielder Ryan Wintle, who has made a strong impression with Championship rivals Blackpool.

However, despite Wintle’s strong displays for the Tangerines, Morison has insisted that the former Crewe Alexandra star will be better off wherever he’s playing regular football rather than coming back to Cardiff if he’s not going to be getting regular minutes.

“They can all come back in January,” Morison said (as quoted by Wales Online).

“It has to be right for everyone. If Ryan Wintle is someone who is going to come back and play then there is an option for that.

“If he’s not going to play every week, from a football club point of view, him staying there and having 44 or 46 games under his belt for Blackpool, when he comes back at the start of next season he is worth so much more to us.

“He has come in with no Championship experience and then you’re getting an experienced Championship midfielder who is like a new signing.

“It’s weighing up the pros and cons.”

Wintle’s season so far

Since linking up with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool, Wintle has been a consistent starter in the middle of the park.

He has played all 90 minutes in the Tangerines’ last 11 games, helping his loan side to six wins in that time.

Though Morison has confirmed Cardiff have a recall option available, it seems the new manager is more than happy for Wintle to see out his loan spell with Blackpool as he continues to get acclimatised to life in the Championship following his step up from League One.