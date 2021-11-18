Birmingham City are set to welcome back Dion Sanderson against Hull City this weekend.

Birmingham City travel to Hull City in the Championship this weekend. Lee Bowyer’s side will head to the Humber in 15th-place of the table compared to the Tigers in 22nd, and Bowyer will no doubt be boosted by the likely return of Sanderson.

The man on loan from Wolves has impressed this season – he’s made eight Championship appearances so far, missing the last outing v Reading owing to injury.

Now though, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer said of Sanderson:

“He has been back training, he looks good. Apart from that it’s pretty much the same.”

The report from Birmingham Live suggests that Sanderson is Like to return, but that all of Jordan Graham, George Friend, Maxime Colin and Kristian Pedersen will miss out.

Approaching the festive period, fixtures are quickly starting to pile up and for clubs in the Championship, that means injuries are starting to pile u too.

Blues have their fair share of injuries and Bowyer will have to make use of all of his players if he’s to keep his side competing throughout the winter, and avoid dropping down and into a relegation scrap.

Birmingham City have shown patches of bad form this season but recently moved up the table with an upturn in results.

The game against Hull City this weekend is another chance for them to claim three points but Grant McCann’s side won’t be a walk in the park – they won away at Barnsley last time out, convincingly so too, and they’ll be gunning for more as they bid to retain their Championship status.

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.