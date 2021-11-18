Sheffield United duo Robin Olsen and Oli McBurnie are both doubtful for this weekend’s clash v Coventry City.

Sheffield United welcome Coventry City on Saturday but Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed some negative injury news within his side, with Olsen having picked up a muscle injury whilst on international duty with Sweden.

It leaves him doubtful for Saturday’s game, whilst McBurnie is likely to have to enter into an isolation period after coming into close contact with someone with Covid, as per The Star.

Elsewhere, Ben Davies could make his return to the side after missing the last two outings with illness, and both Rhys Norrington-Davies and Sander Berge are reported to be back in training as they work their ways back to fitness.

Make-shift Sheffield United

Given Olsen’s probably absence this weekend, Jokanovic will have to deploy one of Wes Foderingham or Michael Verrips in goal – expect Foderingham to start ahead of Verrips, who will most likely be named as the substitute goalkeeper.

Davies should slot nicely back into the centre of defence should he be fit enough to start of Saturday whilst McBurnie’s absence should give another striker a chance to at least make the matchday squad, perhaps David McGoldrick.

The visit of Coventry will prove to be another stern test for the Blades, who’ll start the weekend in 18th-place of the Championship compared to the Sky Blues in 4th.

Mark Robins’ side have lost just one of their last four in the league whilst Sheffield United have won just one of their last five.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.