Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has refused to be drawn on the future of Peterborough United loanee Ryan Broom.

Broom has emerged as a star performer for Plymouth Argyle since joining on loan from Peterborough United.

The 25-year-old has cemented a place in Ryan Lowe’s starting XI following his temporary arrival, playing in all 17 League One games so far. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals and five assists, chipping in with both a goal and an assist in the Pilrgims’ recent win over Accrington Stanley.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Broom’s performances have led to speculation over his future.

Now, Plymouth Argyle boss Lowe has spoken about the loan star’s immediate future. As quoted by Plymouth Live, Lowe emphasised that the Peterborough United man is with the club on a season-long loan deal, insisting he doesn’t want to play any games out of respect for Posh chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

“I don’t really want to talk about it,” Lowe said.

“It’s a season-long loan, that’s all you need to know.

“I just want to try and keep a cool head on it. I’m not playing any games because I have got a lot of respect for Darragh MacAnthony. He puts his money where his mouth is.”

Focusing on on-pitch matters

Lowe, Broom, and everyone else at Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to keep the focus on on-pitch matters as much as possible after such a strong first-half of the campaign so far.

The Pilgrims have a game in hand on 2nd placed Wigan Athletic but currently sit at the top of the League One table.

Lowe’s side have lost just one game, which came on the opening day of the season.

Plymouth will be determined to maintain their grip on first place, as Broom and co look to fire the club to a memorable campaign.