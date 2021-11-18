Blackburn Rovers ace Joe Rankin-Costello has been dealt another injury setback following a long-term absence.

Rankin-Costello, 22, has endured an injury-hit few months at Blackburn Rovers.

He made his long-awaited return to first-team action before the international break, making an appearance off the bench in the club’s 7-0 loss to Fulham but wasn’t involved against Sheffield United.

Now, it has emerged that the Blackburn academy graduate has been dealt another injury blow.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray confirmed Rankin-Costello will not be involved against Bristol City, revealing he has tweaked his hamstring in training.

Mowbray said the versatile youngster will have to be “mentally tough” as he faces another few weeks on the sidelines.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Rankin-Costello won’t be available.

“He tweaked his hamstring again in training, which is a massive frustration for him and for us.

“He has to get on with it and keep going, to try and be mentally tough. Somewhere down the line there will be a good day for him but it’s tough at the moment.

“All hamstrings are a problem, you have to be careful in your rehabilitation with hamstrings so I will suspect he will miss the next few weeks.”

Until then…

With Rankin-Costello facing another spell on the sidelines, Tony Mowbray will be missing one of his most versatile players.

The 22-year-old has operated as a full-back, attacking midfielder and central midfielder over the course of his career, but Rovers will be without the utility man for a longer spell after this latest blow.

With a return just before the end of the year possible, it will be hoped that Rankin-Costello can make a return to action as soon and as safely as possible following a host of injury struggles.