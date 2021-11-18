Middlesbrough offered a new contract to youngster Isaiah Jones this week, and he has since spoken out on the deal in an interview to the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough gave Jones a four-year deal, securing his future with the club until 2025. The winger is quickly having a big impact in the first-team in his first season with the seniors.

Having signed from non-league side Tooting and Mitcham in 2019, he went out on loan twice to Scotland before his Boro break.

He joined St Johnstone during the 2019-20 campaign, but only featured once in the National Cup and made no league appearances. A far more fruitful loan move saw him join up with Queen of the South the following campaign, where he scored once and assisted six in just nine starts.

Jones was given his first taste of Championship action on the opening day, as he was subbed on in the final 20 minutes with Boro 1-0 down away at Fulham. He ended up assisting Marc Bola’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

He has since made another 15 appearances in all competitions, and assisting another two during that time.

Speaking after the announcement of his new deal, Jones said he was delighted to sign on and how he hopes to kick on at the Riverside.

“I am buzzing. I’m just happy we’ve got it done,” he said.

“It’s a good start to the season for me but the hard work needs to continue but I’m happy I’ve got the opportunity to sign a new deal and play for this fantastic club.

“My one aim was to play for Middlesbrough first team. I’m thankful I’ve done that and taken the opportunity, let’s kick on from now.

“I always had the belief that I could play in the Championship. It was just getting my opportunity.

“Before I played my first game, everyone was saying it was a difficult league. I had faith in my own ability that I could play in any league. I’ve got the right mindset and attacking intelligence that comes to me.”

Jones will be hoping he can get a chance to impress in front of Chris Wilder this weekend. The clash against Millwall will be Wilder’s first game in charge of Middlesbrough and Jones could well be in with a shout of starting the game.