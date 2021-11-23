Cardiff City sit just above the relegation zone as newly appointed Steve Morison has some tough decisions to make in the next transfer window.

The Bluebirds’ squad has been stripped bare and is left with some inexperienced youngsters that could improve with some time out on loan.

With the transfer window looming over Morison’s shoulder it should give him an opportunity to decide how to extend game time and first-team exposure for some of his younger, less experienced players.

Ciaron Brown

The centre-back returned last January from Livingston and became a regular starter under McCarthy. However, it appears he does not fit into Morison’s passing style of play and would perhaps benefit from game time at another league club during the remainder of the season.

He is essentially fifth-choice in the running for a place in the centre of defence. It would also be another salary off of cash-strapped Cardiff’s wage bill and could help Brown find a new club before his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Kieron Evans

The young midfielder is definitely one for the future but could do with some much needed game time at a lower level rather than being thrown into the deep end of a relegation battle in the Championship.

He has made five appearances so far this season and has looked like a bright spark but could do with some more first team experience.

Chanka Zimba

The 19-year-old striker is yet to have made a first-team appearance for the Bluebirds, so it may be more beneficial to club and player to send him out on loan. Perhaps he would then return better equipped to make the step up to the first team.