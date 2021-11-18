Gillingham boss Steve Evans has confirmed chairman Paul Scally has knocked back an approach from League Two side Stevenage as the club hunt a new manager.

Evans, 59, has been heavily linked with the vacant post at Stevenage following the sacking of Alex Revell.

Stevenage are on the hunt for a new boss as they look to climb away from the lower echelons of League Two, with Gillingham manager Evans said to be high up on their shortlist.

However, it has now emerged that the Gills have turned down the League Two club’s approach to speak with their manager.

Speaking to BBC Radio Kent (quotes via Kent Online), Evans confirmed that club chairman Scally has been in contact to confirm Gillingham have knocked back Stevenage’s advances.

Evans said he understands Scally is within his rights to turn down the approach, also revealing that the two will be meeting on Thursday. He went on to say:

“But as a matter of public record everyone knows my contract’s up at the end of the season, I’ve had chats with the chairman over the last couple of weeks on that.

“The chairman knows where I want to go in the summer and the one thing we are going to try and do collectively is win on Saturday and win some points going forward.”

What now?

With Gillingham turning down Stevenage’s approach, it will be interesting to see if the situation changes at all over the coming days.

Evans and Scally’s meeting may well add some clarity to the situation, but Stevenage will likely be eagerly awaiting an update. The Boro won’t be looking to wait too long before turning to other targets though, with the club determined to turn around the situation at the Lamex Stadium.

As it stands, Stevenage occupy 21st place, only two points away from the relegation zone. Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic currently sit in the bottom two, while Carlisle United sit in 22nd.