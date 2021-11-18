Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has confirmed “conversations” over January transfer window plans are now taking place.

During the summer transfer window, Wigan Athletic were one of League One’s busiest sides in the transfer window.

The window saw Leam Richardson revamp his playing squad at the DW Stadium. However, heading into the January transfer window, the Latics could do with adding another few players to their ranks.

Now, Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has opened up on the club’s plans for the upcoming window.

Richardson stressed the importance of avoiding “reactive” transfers and building on previous transfer work before confirming talks over recruitment plans for the January window have begun.

As quoted by Wigan Today, here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t think you’re ever going to solve every single one of your problems in one window. If you look at the really successful football clubs, it takes them maybe five, six, seven windows to get to where they want to be.

“We’ve already started those conversations about what might happen in January, and in which areas we might feel we need to improve.

“And it’s not just improvement in the short term, it’s also looking to the medium and long term as well.”

In the meantime…

For now though, Wigan will have to get through a busy winter schedule with what they have at the moment.

Free agents are an option, though many could take time to get up to speed, or some may not be up to the Latics’ standards or financially viable options.

Until then, the club will have to push on through the congested festive period. Plans for the next window will be ongoing, while it will be hoped that Richardson and co can maintain their place in the League One automatic promotion spots. As it stands, the club sit in 2nd, one point behind 1st placed Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand.