Birmingham City man Kristian Pedersen has revealed he was “close” to joining Newcastle United in the summer.

Pedersen, 27, is now in his fourth season on the books with Birmingham City.

The left-sided Dane joined the club from German outfit Union Berlin in the summer of 2018 and has been a mainstay in the side since arriving at St. Andrew’s.

However, it has now emerged that Pederson was close to leaving Birmingham City during the summer transfer window.

As quoted by Danish news outlet Bold.dk (quotes via Sports Witness), Pedersen revealed Steve Bruce “really wanted” to sign him while he was still in charge of Newcastle United.

However, the move failed to pan out and Bruce, who has since left the Magpies, was unable to get his man.

Here’s what Pedersen had to say on the matter:

“It was close with Newcastle in the summer.

“The club got a call from Steve Bruce, who is now fired.

“He said he really wanted me, but it didn’t work out in the end, because there were some things that had to succeed before the ends could meet.”

The Blues’ ace went on to add that he doesn’t know if Newcastle are still interested, also adding that Watford were also keen on recruiting him “a long time ago”.

What now for Pedersen?

Since the Newcastle move failed to pan out, Pedersen has remained a key part of Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side this season.

The Dane has played 13 times in the Championship, with only injury keeping him out of the starting XI. He has operated in his main two roles at left-back and left wing-back, also filling in at centre-back when called upon.

Some uncertainty remains regarding his future, with his current deal expiring in 2022. However, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out, with the club sure to look into coming to a resolution at some point this campaign.