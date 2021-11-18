Middlesbrough duo Josh Wells and Albero Balde are set to join non-league side Pickering Town on loan, according to the club’s official site.

Middlesbrough have produced several top talents from their youth academy and with new manager Chris Wilder at the helm he will want a clear path from academy to the first-team.

In order for players to get to first-team standard it is often the way to get them playing at senior level elsewhere, as opposed to plying their trade in youth sides.

Both Josh Wells and Alberto Balde are set to do just that as they near short-term loan deals to Pickering Town in non-league.

Their new loan side are in the Northern Premier League Division One East, the eighth division in the English footballing pyramid.

Wells is a centre-back and has recently been capped for Latvia at U21 level. The 19-year-old can also play in central-midfield.

Alberto Balde is a Madrid-born forward who can play as a striker or as a winger on either the right or left side. He joined the club from Portadown back in 2018 and is eligible to represent Northern Ireland, who he played for at schoolboy level.

The duo will look to play a part in the Middlesbrough first-team in years to come.

They will look at the successes of the likes of Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Connor Malley, Isaiah Jones, Djed Spence, and Josh Coburn, who have all graduated through the academy and become part of the first-team picture in recent seasons.

A loan to non-league will be a stepping stone in achieving that goal.