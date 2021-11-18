Reading playmaker John Swift is a player Leeds United are aware of but the club are yet to show “strong interest”, it has been said.

Swift, 26, has been a star performer for Reading once again this season.

Unsurprisingly, his displays have seen him attract plenty of interest from the Premier League. Leeds United, Newcastle United, Brentford, Wolves and Burnley are among those said to be keen on Swift, who sees his Reading deal expire next summer.

Now, Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross has provided a fresh insight into Leeds United’s rumoured interest in the former Chelsea youngster.

Speaking during a fan Q&A, it was said that Swift will be a player both Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa are “aware of”. However, it was added that the Whites are yet to show a “strong interest” in recruiting the Reading star, not now and not previously.

It will be interesting to see if that changes in the run-up to the January window, with Swift’s situation sure to put clubs on alert.

Swift’s contract situation

As it stands, Swift is in the final year of his deal at the Madejski Stadium.

It means he could end up leaving for nothing at the end of the campaign, or Reading could look to cash in while they can during the January transfer window.

However, you’d understand if Veljko Paunovic wanted to keep the attacking midfielder on board for as long as possible. Swift has been a standout star for Reading this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 17 Championship outings.

It will be interesting to see how Swift’s situation pans out, be it if he moves on elsewhere or if he remains with Reading.