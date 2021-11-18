Portsmouth youngster Toby Steward has been invited to train with the England set-up later this year, it has emerged.

We have had news tonight, that Toby Steward Pompeys U18 Academy goalkeeper has again been asked by the England FA to attend a further training camp at St Georges Park in December. Amazing news..⚽️⚽️⚽️ @KCDManagement pic.twitter.com/21tbW23WHT — Gary Steward (@StewardrushGary) November 17, 2021

The news emerged from Toby Steward’s father, Gary, who revealed on Twitter that the Portsmouth prodigy has been invited to train with England in December.

It marks another step in Steward’s development, having emerged in Danny Cowley’s first-team picture at Fratton Park at times this season.

Still only 16, Steward plays most of his football with Pompey’s U18s, but he has earned four involvements in senior games this season. After being named on the bench for all three of the League One club’s EFL Trophy games, Steward was on the bench as Portsmouth defeated Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Good news for all at Pompey

England’s recognition of Steward’s ability and potential is a good indicator that all at the Portsmouth academy can be proud of their work.

A number of young players have appeared in and around the first-team picture this season in the wake of injury problems.

For their EFL Trophy clash with Crystal Palace U23s, academy starlets Harvey Hughes and Adam Payce were both handed starts. Steward was also alongside a number of fellow academy players on the bench, with David Setters, Alfie Bridgman, Daniel Gifford, Jamie Howell, Harry Jewitt-White and Issiaga Kaba all earning call-ups to the first-team squad for the game.

With recent fixtures shedding the light on the club’s academy, it will be interesting to see who can emerge in Cowley’s plans and if anyone can break into the starting XI over time.