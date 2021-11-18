Cardiff City’s Perry Ng has spoken out about previous manager Mick McCarthy’s tactics.

Cardiff City parted ways with McCarthy last month. It came after a 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough which capped a run of eight-straight defeats for the Bluebirds, with Steve Morison having since landed the job until the end of the season.

In the games since McCarthy’s departure, Cardiff City have claimed four points from three fixtures, with their last outing being a 2-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town – their first win in 10 league fixtures.

Speaking to Dai Sports though, Cardiff defender Ng had this to say about his experience playing under McCarthy:

“I used to try to do the things they wanted me to do but in my head I didn’t think they were the right things to do.”

McCarthy was coming under serious criticism from Bluebirds fans for the way their team were playing – an old school manager, McCarthy’s tactics and style of play left a lot to be desired in what is an ever-changing Championship, and his sacking was inevitable.

His departure and Morison’s games in caretaker charge though have seemingly given Cardiff a much-needed boost in their bid to fend off an unprecedented relegation into League One.

“We were all over the moon and excited at the news of Steve’s appointment,” Ng continued.

“It was important we got someone in who knew the club.

“He has got us playing more football and has brought back a little confidence in us. It has been a different style of training and he has believed in us.

“It wasn’t a nice place to be involved in before, but we are over that now. We’ve got a win under our belts and hopefully now we can kick on.”

Cardiff find themselves in 20th-place of the Championship table. Relegation remains a very real threat for the club but they seem to have a much better outlook now under Morison than they did under McCarthy, who put on a good display as manager in the second half of last season and indeed at the start of this campaign too.

But the wheels quickly fell off and Cardiff City were due a change. Morison is a much younger manager and hopefully he’ll have some fresher ideas, and for Ng, he can continue to cement his place in the starting line up.

The man signed from Crewe Alexandra has featured 11 times in the Championship this season, adding to his tally of 19 from last season.

Up next for Cardiff City is a trip to Preston North End this weekend.