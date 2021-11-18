Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed the club will be scouring the free agent market amid the Owls’ continued injury woes.

In recent weeks, Sheffield Wednesday have been struck down with a number of injury blows, most notably to their defensive ranks.

Both Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson are set to remain sidelined until 2022, while Sam Hutchinson has also struggled with injury recently. Not only that, but makeshift centre-back Marvin Johnson has also picked up a knock.

It means the Owls’ ranks are looking depleted, with the free agent market one of the few options for reinforcements.

Now, Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed to Yorkshire Live that the club will be looking to bolster their ranks with a free transfer signing.

“Yes,” Moore replied when asked if the club are looking at the free agent market.

“With the injury record now, with what’s happened, it’s forced us to have a look in the free transfer market, to see who is out there and whether we can get anybody in.

“It would be to help us and to bring in bodies in positions we are light in.”

Wednesday’s increased focus on the search for free agents comes while Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who is currently without a club, trains with Moore’s side.

The report adds that the former Middlesbrough man’s time with the club is still ongoing, so it awaits to be seen if he can land a contract.

What areas need to be bolstered?

The glaring department that needs to be added to is defence, with Chey Dunkley the only natural centre-back fit as it stands.

At least one centre-back needs to come in, while a defender who could operate as either a centre-back or a full-back wouldn’t go amiss either.

The addition of two defenders plus Mendez-Laing would go a long way to resolving Moore’s issue, though there will also need to be some sort of assessment of the injury situation, looking at why and how so many are being sidelined.